BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The LSU Baseball team was cheered on by fans as they left for Omaha to play in the College World Series. Fans showed their support for the team by sending them off outside the Alex Box Stadium on Wednesday morning.

“We are going to bring another championship,” said one young fan.

Some will get to see the game in person, while others will root for their team from back home.

“My other daughter Kimmy might actually be going to Omaha with my brother, the rest of us will be sitting at home cheering them on,” said LSU Tigers fan Jacquelyn Duplantis.

For many of the youngsters, one teammate’s name came up over and over.

“Dylan Crews. I think he’s a good player overall,” said one young fan.

“I really just want to meet Dylan Crews and all the other good baseball players,” said LSU Tigers fan Becca Duplantis.

This is an exciting time because this is the first time the team has been to Omaha in six years. The team will face the Tennessee Volunteers at 6 p.m. Saturday at Charles Schwab Field.

The CWS will be a double-elimination tournament until the final series is determined.