Tigers defense resets, prepares for up-tempo Arkansas offense

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU will face a familiar foe in different clothing when Feleipe Franks hits the field in Arkansas, and the Tigers defense will have to be disciplined when they go against the Razorbacks’ fast-paced offense.

“They can be difficult, if you’re not aligned properly. They go fast. They’re one of the fastest teams to get on the ball and set in the SEC. We’re playing field and boundaries. Whoever’s to the field, you just get there right away and then look for the call,” senior linebacker Jabril Cox said.

“Feleipe has made a difference, but they got players better. Kendal Briles has done an outstanding job. They go hurry up. They’re one of the fastest teams that we’ve seen on offense,” head coach Ed Orgeron said.

The last time LSU played, the Tigers gave up 48 points to Auburn, but the defense took advantage of the two off weeks. refocusing on the fundamentals.

“We’re going to go into Arkansas and just show people that these last two weeks were good for us, and you can see, as a program, we developed,” Cox said.

Click the video for more on the story.