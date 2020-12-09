Tigers Basketball Adds Home Game Monday, 11 a.m. at PMAC

LSU head coach Will Wade speaks during the Southeastern Conference NCAA college basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Basketball program will play host to Sam Houston State in an added home game on Monday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. CT at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The game replaces LSU’s scheduled contest with South Florida in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta, which was scheduled for Saturday. The contest was canceled because of contact tracing issues involving the LSU program.

No fans will be admitted into the arena. Only those on the player-pass lists of the respective teams will be admitted to the Maravich Center.

The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Network (including Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge). The game is also scheduled to be telecast on the SEC Network.

The LSU women’s basketball game at 5 p.m. CT Monday night against Texas Southern will take place as scheduled.

{Courtesy: Press Release from LSU Athletics}