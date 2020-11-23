Tigers add home basketball game vs Southeastern

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team has added a game to its schedule as the Tigers will host the Southeastern Lions on Monday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The game replaces one of the games that was originally scheduled for the Golden Window Classic in Lincoln, Nebraska. LSU is scheduled to open its 2020-21 schedule on Nov. 26 against SIUE at the Billikens Classic in St. Louis. The Tigers will also play Saint Louis on Nov. 28.

The LSU-Southeastern game will be streamed on SEC Network +.

Ticket information will be sent to season ticket holders shortly.

(Release provided by LSU Athletics)