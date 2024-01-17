BATON ROUGE, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan announces his latest Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with Darah Haidet, the captain of the LSU Tiger Girls. This milestone marks McKernan’s first partnership with a member of the Tiger Girls and aligns perfectly with the team’s win at the Universal Dance Association College Nationals this past weekend.

The Tiger Girls gained nationwide attention at the 2022 UDA College Nationals with an award-winning hip-hop routine to “Like a Boy.” After taking home first place, the performance went viral and became a symbol of female empowerment in sports. This year, the team earned first place in hip-hop and third place in jazz, marking the first time the team has placed top three in both the D1A hip-hop and jazz categories.

McKernan, a fervent supporter of college women’s sports, expresses his inspiration for this partnership, stating, “I’m deeply inspired by female athletes who excel in the face of adversity and inequality in sports. Darah embodies these qualities, showcasing not only her exceptional dance skills but also her leadership, dedication, and resilience. It is an honor to support and uplift such remarkable women in the world of sports.”

Haidet joins a distinguished roster of LSU female athletes who partner with McKernan, including Kyla Hebert and Mikaylah Williams. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to fostering empowerment, breaking barriers and celebrating the outstanding achievements of female athletes.

