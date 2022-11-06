BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Jayden Daniels ran 25 yards on LSU’s first possession in overtime and then tossed a two-point pass to Mason Taylor for the win as No. 15 LSU upset sixth-ranked Alabama 32-31 before a sellout crowd of more than 102,000 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday.

LSU fans stormed the field for the second time in less than a month as the Tigers defeated a Top 10 team.

It was LSU’s first win over Alabama in Baton Rouge since 2010, Nick Saban’s fourth season as the head coach at Alabama.

LSU can win the SEC West Division next Saturday with a victory at Arkansas.

The Tigers surprised two-touchdown favorite Alabama with another stellar performance from Daniels.

Daniels rushed 18 times for 95 yards, and also completed 22 of 32 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

Every time Alabama nudged in front, the Tigers had an answer.

With 4:44 left in the game, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young avoided two tacklers and tossed a 41-yard scoring pass to Ja’Corey Brooks.

Alabama led 21-17.

The Tigers answered. With 1:47 to play, Jayden Daniels tossed a 7-yard scoring pass to Mason Taylor in the back left corner of the north endzone to give LSU a 24-21 lead.

Young then drove his team deep into LSU territory, and with 21 seconds remaining Will Reichard kicked a 46-yard field goal to send the game to overtime.

LSU won the toss, and played defense.

Alabama took the lead on a one-yard run by Roydell Williams, setting up the heroics by Daniels and Taylor.

In the lexicon of memorable games at Tiger Stadium, Nov. 5, 2022, will certainly take its place, on or near the top of the list.

A reporter asked Jayden Daniels the following.

“Do you think you guys surprised them?”

Daniels answered: “They thought this was the same Alabama, and we were the same LSU.”

In Brian Kelly’s first season, the Tigers are 7-2, and on the verge of the improbable.