Three Tigers to return for LSU Basketball 2020-21 season

According to multiple reports, three key pieces to Will Wade’s LSU Basketball team for the 2020-21 season will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to school this Fall.
Trendon Watford, Javonte Smart and Darius Days all indicated they will come back for another year at LSU on Monday.
The trio account for three of the top five scoring averages from last season — the other two being graduating senior Skylar Mays and draft-eligible forward Emmitt Williams.
For more on this story, tune in to your Geaux Nation at 5, 6 & 10pm on NBC Local 33.