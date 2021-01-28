Three Tigers to Participate in Senior Bowl

BATON ROUGE – Three members of LSU’s 2020 football team – linebacker Jabril Cox , safety JaCoby Stevens and wide receiver Racey McMath – are in Mobile, Alabama this week to take part in the Senior Bowl.



Kickoff for the premier college football all-star game is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30 at 1:30 p.m. The game will be played for the first time at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium and will be televised on the NFL Network.



All three LSU players are on the American Team and will be coached by the staff of the Carolina Panthers. The National Team will be coached by the Miami Dolphins staff.



Cox, a graduate transfer from North Dakota State, spent one season at LSU, starting all 10 games at linebacker. Cox finished the season with 58 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack and three interceptions.



Stevens, a three-year starter in the secondary for the Tigers, led LSU in tackles in 2020 with 63. He added 6.0 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. During his career, Stevens earned second team All-SEC honors in 2019 and was SEC Defensive Player of the Week three times as a junior. Stevens finished his career with 190 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and four interceptions.



McMath played in six games in 2020, missing LSU’s last four contests with an injury. In six games, he caught 14 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. In 34 career games at LSU, McMath hauled in 33 passes for 522 yards and four touchdowns.



Since the inception of the game in 1950, LSU has had 29 players take part in the contest. Last year, all four LSU players that participated in the Senior Bowl were selected in the NFL Draft, a list that included center Lloyd Cushenberry III (3rd round, Broncos), guard Damien Lewis (3rd round, Seahawks), long snapper Blake Ferguson (6th round, Dolphins) and tight end Stephen Sullivan (7th round, Seahawks).

