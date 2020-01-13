“The Rock” talks about connection to Coach Orgeron and his leadership style

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2019 file photo, actor Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Jumanji The Next Level’, in central London. Johnson will revisit his younger years in a new NBC comedy series called “The Rock,” which is the retired pro wrestler’s nickname. NBC said Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 that it’s ordered 11 episodes of the show inspired by Johnson, who will appear and also serve as an executive producer. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – A well-known actor and former professional wrestler reflects on his connections to LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron and the type of guy he is.

In a Twitter post, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said Coach O was his defensive line coach and mentor at the University of Miami, teaching him lessons he now understands years later

Hype video for tonight’s NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME. What many don’t know is @LSUfootball’s head coach @Coach_EdOrgeron was my defensive line coach and early mentor at University of Miami 🙌🏾

He taught me a lot – lessons that I’d finally understand years later as a man. #LetsGeaux pic.twitter.com/17TUioC8wK — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 13, 2020

Johnson’s post is part of a retweet of LSU Football’s latest hype video in which he’s the narrator.

In the video, he says “I Remember Rock Bottom, that’s why I know where I’m going.”

The video was released Monday in anticipation of the College Football National Championship Game in New Orleans Monday night.

You can also watch that hype video here.