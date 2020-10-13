Terrace Marshall Jr. talks about his explosive start to 2020 season

BATON ROUGE, La. – One bright spot for LSU’s Football team against Missouri was the performance of Terrace Marshall Jr.

Marshall finished Saturday with 11 catches for 235 yards and 3 touchdowns.

While speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Terrace credits his killer instinct for his hot start to the 2020 football season.

Through 3 games, he has 424 yards receiving and 7 touchdowns.

On Monday, LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron had high praise for his young receiver, saying “He’s a competitor. He’s a great young man. Always has a smile on his face. I played with his uncle, Joe Delaney. He comes from a great family, and he reminds me a lot of Joe in his demeanor. Everybody loved Joe on the team.”

Orgeron adds, ” Everybody loves Terrace on the team. He came off the field, Coach, I’m getting one on one. Give me the ball. He’s just in that zone. He’s worked hard, and just a tremendous young man. He has a great character about himself, a great family. I’m glad he’s a Tiger.”

Florida’s defense has allowed opposing offenses to put up 495 total yards and 33 points per game.

