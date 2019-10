BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 26: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers waits for the snap against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron speaks with the media as the Tigers prepare for the No. 1 No. 2 battle in Tuscaloosa.

Coach O referred to “Alabama” as the Tigers next opponent rather than actually saying “Bama” because he says “It can get stale”.

The hype is mounting as the days grow closer to kickoff, especially with the College Football Playoffs on the line.