Teammates or brothers? LSU’s Deculus & Ingram share a special bond

BATON ROUGE, LA. – What happens off the field with teammate can often affect what happens on the field. Offensive lineman Austin Deculus and Ed Ingram have a special bond.



The Tigers have known each other since high school. They roomed together at the All American Bowl before coming to LSU.

“Being able to like come to college and just grow and have that relationship that we’ve had has been just a blessing,” said Deculus.



“I call him a brother for sure. The closest thing to being a brother that isn’t physically or DNA tested. For sure my brother for life. Constant check your battles. He’ll say 50-50. Some days you lose. Some days you win. I’ll fess up I came off of an L,” laughed Deculus.



“We’ve been rooming together since 2019. We always requested a room with each other and stuff like that, so I mean it’s fun with us rooming together,” said Ingram.



“He had it at like 55 degrees one time. I think it was the Vanderbilt game last year I’m like ‘Jesus Christ’ the cover was even cold. That was crazy,” joked Ingram.

The two talented seniors were both part of the Joe Moore Award in 2019.