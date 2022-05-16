BATON ROUGE, La. – Game 1 of the LSU-Ole Miss baseball game Friday night was suspended in the bottom of the third inning due to inclement weather.

The game will resume at 11 a.m. CT Saturday with Ole Miss leading, 4-2, and LSU batting with no outs and nobody on in the bottom of the third.

Game 2 of the series will begin 50 minutes after the completion of Game 1 on Saturday. Both games will be nine-inning contests.

Fans may use tickets from either game for admission into the stadium on Saturday, and the stadium will not be cleared between games.

The games will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network, and information concerning television coverage will be announced as soon as possible.

(Release via LSU Athletics)