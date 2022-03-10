TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tari Eason led five players in double figures and fifth-seeded LSU used a big start to roll to a 76-68 win over 12th-seeded Missouri in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament. Xavier Pinson and Darius Days combined for LSU’s first 14 points and a 10-point lead, and when Eason hit a jumper with less than five minutes to go in the first half, LSU was up 34-9. Days had 10 of his 16 points in the first half and Pinson had all 11 of his. LSU plays fourth-seeded and 15th-ranked Arkansas in the quarterfinals. DaJuan Gordon scored 19 points for Missouri, which didn’t get within double figures until scoring the last basket of the game.

(Story via The Associated Press)