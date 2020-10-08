Storm sends No. 17 LSU to Mizzou to face new starting QB

LSU wide receiver Jontre Kirklin (13) and wide receiver Racey McMath (17) celebrate after Kirklin scored a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

COLUMBIA, MO. – No. 17 LSU is trying to build on a dominant victory at Vanderbilt last week and continue climbing back up the rankings when it visits winless Missouri.

The game was supposed to be in LSU’s Tiger Stadium.

It was moved because of the threat of Hurricane Delta.

New Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz has decided after losses in his first two games to insert freshman Connor Bazelak as starting quarterback in place of TCU transfer Shawn Robinson.

LSU QB Myles Brennan makes his third career start after passing for nearly 700 yards and seven TDs in his first two games.