Keep it here for in-game updates from inside Tiger Stadium from Sports Director Brian Holland.

2nd Quarter (Purple leads 26-24):

Armoni Goodwin spurs a 75-yard touchdown drive (5 touches, 57 yards) that was capped by a 7-yard touchdown rush by Josh Williams.

Biggest play of the day comes from Jayden Daniels with a 39-yard rainbow pass to Brian Thomas Jr that’s caught and downed at the 1 yard line. Daniels carries it in two plays later for the touchdown.

Next drive — Charles Turner snaps the ball over Brennan’s head & Quency Wiggins recovers the fumble to end the drive.

Second Quarter begins with a sack to end the drive for Myles Brennan.

First Quarter ends with Purple (Defense) leading White (Offense), 19-10.

Garrett Nussmeier converts a 4th & 8 near midfield to Chris Hilton Jr to keep Nuss’ second drive of the game alive. Armoni Goodwin scores the first touchdown of the ballgame on First & Goal from the 10 yard line. The scoring drive spanned 12 plays & 74 yards to pull the White team within six: 16-10.



LSU linebacker Greg Penn III has been flying around on defense. I like what I see from the sophomore!

LSU Spring Game thus far….



First offensive points come from a 48-yard field goal via walk-on kicker Ezekeal Mata. Defense (purple team) leads 8-3 after 3 sacks and a 3-and-out in the first two possessions. Scoring drive was led by QB Garrett Nussmeier.

First snap of the Spring Game comes from transfer QB Jayden Daniels — that’s a surprise! Not a surprise…his first pass attempt ends up being a scramble for 8 yards.

First snap of the game – transfer QB Jayden Daniels



Pre Game observations:

Baton Rouge boy & former Madison Prep star Quency Wiggins LOOKS THE PART! Wow, he was impressive prepping in the Capitol City, but standing next to the other college defensive ends, he fits right in & actually stands out!

Someone else who grabbed my attention in warmups was Saivion Jones. He has great size & certainly made an impression on the coaching staff during Spring practices.

Watch for Chris Hilton Jr to get a lot of reps — I think in an in-game situation he’s going to make a case for a starting spot.