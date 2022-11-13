Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, a rookie, performing well, but not getting the big-picture results he wants.

And is the Saints’ season on the brink? And if it is, why doesn’t anyone seem too upset about it?

The Tigers, one of the surprise teams in college football, winning with a formula Brian Kelly brought from his previous stop.

The Tigers are this close to winning the West.

We ask former Tiger and Greenie Lester Ricard what it takes to get there.

And, Tulane, with a huge game at home.

All in the WGNO Sports Zone.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.