Sports Zone Podcast: Pro Days

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the WGNO Sports team talks former LSU Tiger Ja’Marr Chase, who believes he may have had COVID-19 during the school’s national championship run.

Q: Did Les Miles receive his due process?

Pro Days come and go, and for a pair Tulane defensive ends, NFL scouts get a “Sample” of their work. A former Karr Cougar on who made him a good person, long before he became a record-setting wide receiver. And Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis were at Alabama eyeing a quarterback, but is really the Saints biggest need in the NFL Draft?

Plus, LSU baseball opens a series against No.1 Vandy. Are the 2021 Tigers in big trouble? Head Coach Paul Mainieri says this year could be a lot like 2008.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ ‘Ed-itorial’ and Aaron S. Lee’s ‘Fan on the Street.’

