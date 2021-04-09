Sports Zone Podcast: LSU Football on hot seat

Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on WNOL 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, LSU athletic officials tell state legislators ‘no thanks’ when it comes to testifying in front of them, and Ed Orgeron has a brief statement for the media.

LSU spring football, overshadowed by all the controversey. but, at some point, the games will begin and Coach O will pick a quarterback.

Q: Did Les Miles receive his due process?

There is no quarterback controversy at Tulane – but suddenly as spring ends, the Green Wave has ‘riches’ at the position.

One of the winningest coaches in Louisiana high school basketball – declares himself an unrestricted free agent.

The Pelicans are in a nose dive, but Coach Stan van Gundy says injuries have a lot to do with that. Is he correct?

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ ‘Ed-itorial’ and Aaron S. Lee’s ‘Fan on the Street.’

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.