Sports Zone: LSU athletes are cashing in on ‘Name, Image & Likeness’

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the Red River Shootout may have a new home, the Southeastern Conference. What does does Oklahoma and Texas perhaps bolting for the SEC mean for the wide world of college football?

‘Name, Image and Likeness,’ LSU athletes are cashing in. A well known Baton Rouge radio host is helping lead the charge.

The Southland Conference is ready to flip the switch back to fall football. How the Colonels and the Lions are shaping up.

And a UNO basketball player – who’s eye for fashion has the young, rich, and famous seeking him. After his eligibility is over, hoops could still be his path to wealth.

All this and much, much more.

