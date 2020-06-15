Southern and LSU students hold joint “enough is enough” unity rally, calling for change

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – College students from across the Capitol City came together to do their part.



“It’s a conversation that need to be had and that’s why people are excited about it.”



Rally organizer, Loreal Johnson said, a viral video of an incoming LSU student yelling racial slurs led to a heated online debate. It was the comments from that bickering that made her realize, it was time to have a dialogue.



“You need to understand that your voice is heard and you have the power to make change and do whatever you want to do” said Johnson, Enough is Enough Unity Rally organizer.



Southern University students also took action, partnering with LSU to host the rally.



“It’s just good that we come together and create a safe space for each other” said Alacia Brew, a recent Southern University graduate.



Together, the Tigers and Jags opened up about their experiences, what it means to be a college students during these times and how they can help put an end to racial inequalities.



During the event, a student addressed the athletes saying, they remain quiet on issues and wanted them to know, they have the freedom to speak up. She said, “Y’all are no one’s show pony, y’all are no one’s object y’all are students. The name student-athlete is hyphenated for a reason. You are students before you are an athlete. you are a person, you are black.”



Hundreds of people from both schools including LSU’s athletic department gathered at free speech alley. They say, they now know — they are stronger, together.



“This issue needs to end and it’s only going to be done if we continue to fight.”