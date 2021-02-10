Softball Opens 2021 Season with Tiger Classic

BATON ROUGE – The No. 5/5 LSU softball team opens the 2021 regular season on this weekend, hosting the annual Tiger Classic Feb. 11-14. The Tigers welcome in McNeese St., Central Arkansas, Duke and Kansas.



The Tigers, under 10th-year head coach Beth Torina, return 21 student-athletes from the 2020 squad and welcome in eight newcomers. The Tigers finished the shortened 2020 season with a 21-3 record.

The Tigers return NFCA All-American Shelbi Sunseri and All-SEC performer Aliyah Andrews. The two were named to the Preseason All-SEC team and Andrews earned a spot on the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 50 Watch List last week. Ali Kilponen and Shelby Wickersham also earned a spot on the Preseason All-SEC team. Wickersham had the second-best ERA in the nation last season at 0.40.



All five of LSU’s games this weekend will be streamed online through SEC Network+ and WatchESPN with Hall of Famers Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard on the call. Live stats for each game will be available here.

Tiger Classic Schedule

Feb. 11 – LSU vs. McNeese St., 5 p.m., SECN+

Feb. 12 – LSU vs. Duke, 4:30 p.m., SECN+

Feb. 12 – LSU vs. Central Arkansas, 7 p.m. SECN+

Feb. 13 – LSU vs. Kansas, 5:30 p.m., SECN+

Feb. 14 – LSU vs. Central Arkansas, SECN+



Series Record Against…

McNeese St.: LSU leads 33-3

Central Arkansas: LSU leads 6-0

Duke: First Meeting

Kansas: LSU leads 3-0



What’s On Deck

The Tigers are home next week for two midweek matchups against Louisiana Tech on February 16 and North Dakota on February 17. The Tigers will make their first road trip of the season February 19, heading to the Bama Bash to take on Gardner-Webb, Liberty and nationally-ranked Alabama.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)