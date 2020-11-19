Smart, Watford on Coaches’ All-SEC First Team

AUBURN, ALABAMA – FEBRUARY 08: Darius Days #0 of the LSU Tigers reacts after fouling out of the game against the Auburn Tigers with Trendon Watford #2 and Javonte Smart #1 at Auburn Arena on February 08, 2020 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – LSU junior guard Javonte Smart and sophomore forward Trendon Watford were named on the league coaches’ All-SEC preseason first team announced on Thursday.

This was part of the Southeastern Conference’s 17th annual men’s basketball coaches’ poll in preparation for the 2020-21 season.

Earlier Thursday, Smart and Watford were on the Naismith Trophy Watch List for player of the year honors in college basketball.

Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee each have multiple selections. In all, 34 different players received votes for the coaches’ teams.

The coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made.

Smart also started 30-of-31 games a year ago, averaging 34.2 minutes a game with a 12.5 points per game averaged. The Baton Rouge native posted a 3.5 rebounds per game mark and has 129 assists in the course of the season.

Watford as a freshman started 30-of-31 games last season, averaging 31.5 minutes per game. He is the Tigers’ best returning scorer at 13.6 points per game and the team’s leading rebounder a year ago at 7.2 boards a game. Watford shot 48.9 percent from the floor overall with 18 three-point field goals.

The 2020-21 campaign begins November 25, with conference play set to begin December 29. The 2021 SEC Tournament will be March 10-14 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

A list of the 2021 SEC Men’s Basketball Coaches Preseason All-SEC team follows:

First Team All-SEC

John Petty Jr. – Alabama

Keyontae Johnson – Florida

Brandon Boston Jr. – Kentucky

Javonte Smart – LSU

Trendon Watford – LSU

AJ Lawson – South Carolina

John Fulkerson – Tennessee

Yves Pons – Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Herbert Jones – Alabama

Desi Sills – Arkansas

Scottie Lewis – Florida

Olivier Sarr – Kentucky

Devontae Shuler – Ole Miss

Dru Smith – Missouri

Jermaine Couisnard – South Carolina

Savion Flagg – Texas A&M

Scottie Pippen, Jr. – Vanderbilt

(Release via LSU Athletics)