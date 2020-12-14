Smart leads LSU past Sam Houston State without coach Wade

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Ja’Vonte Smart had 25 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals, and shorthanded LSU beat Sam Houston State 88-66 without coach Will Wade after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Hours before the game, LSU announced Wade would not be available because of contact tracing issues.
Wade said during a Zoom press conference after the game that he tested positive.
Associate head coach Bill Armstrong led the Tigers — without assistant coaches Tasmin Mitchell and Kevin Nickelberry.
Freshman Cameron Thomas scored 19 points for LSU. Demarkus Lampley scored 16 points for Sam Houston State.