Skylar Mays named COSIDA Academic All-District for third straight year

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – MARCH 23: Skylar Mays #4 of the LSU Tigers dribbles the ball as they take on the Maryland Terrapins during the second half of the game in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Vystar Memorial Arena on March 23, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. The LSU Tigers won 69-67. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

LSU senior guard Skylar Mays was named to the NCAA District 6 Academic All-District Men’s Basketball Team, selected by CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America), announced on Thursday.

The Academic All-America program recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. The CoSIDA Academic All-America program separately recognizes basketball honorees in four divisions – NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team (if applicable) honorees will be announced in mid-March.

Mays was a national second team Academic All-America choice in his sophomore season of 2018 and a first-team Academic All-America in 2019.

Mays has a 3.93 overall GPA in Kinesiology/Human Movement Pre-Med. He is the leading scorer on the LSU men’s basketball team, averaging 16.5 points a game.

NCAA District 6 is made up of qualifying basketball players in Louisiana, Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North and South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The District 6 CoSIDA Academic All-District team is as follows:

Name, School/Yr./GPA/Major

Matt Dentlinger, .South Dakota State/Jr./4.00/Mechanical Engineering

AJ Green, Northern Iowa/So./3.61/Movement & Exercise Science Sports Psych

Skylar Mays, LSU/Sr./3.93/Kinesiology-Human Movement Pre-Med

Connor McCaffery, Iowa/Iowa/Jr./3.50/Finance

Mubarak Muhammed, Louisiana Tech/Sr./3.57/Industrial Engineering

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics)