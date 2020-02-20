Skylar Mays named COSIDA Academic All-District for third straight year

LSU senior guard Skylar Mays was named to the NCAA District 6 Academic All-District Men’s Basketball Team, selected by CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America), announced on Thursday.
The Academic All-America program recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. The CoSIDA Academic All-America program separately recognizes basketball honorees in four divisions – NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.
First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team (if applicable) honorees will be announced in mid-March.
Mays was a national second team Academic All-America choice in his sophomore season of 2018 and a first-team Academic All-America in 2019.
Mays has a 3.93 overall GPA in Kinesiology/Human Movement Pre-Med. He is the leading scorer on the LSU men’s basketball team, averaging 16.5 points a game.
NCAA District 6 is made up of qualifying basketball players in Louisiana, Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North and South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
The District 6 CoSIDA Academic All-District team is as follows:
Name, School/Yr./GPA/Major
Matt Dentlinger, .South Dakota State/Jr./4.00/Mechanical Engineering
AJ Green, Northern Iowa/So./3.61/Movement & Exercise Science Sports Psych
Skylar Mays, LSU/Sr./3.93/Kinesiology-Human Movement Pre-Med
Connor McCaffery, Iowa/Iowa/Jr./3.50/Finance
Mubarak Muhammed, Louisiana Tech/Sr./3.57/Industrial Engineering
(Press release provided by LSU Athletics)