Seven Tigers Set To Go In NBA Summer League

BATON ROUGE – Seven former LSU players are listed to play in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas starting on Sunday afternoon.
All 30 teams are playing in the event that runs through Aug. 17 with each team playing four games before a playoff game based on records on Aug. 16-17. All games will be televised on either the ESPN family of networks or NBATV.
Returning NBA players from this past season, Skylar Mays, will be in action playing for his Atlanta Hawks against Boston in Atlanta’s opening game on Sunday.
Jarell Martin, who was a first-round pick for the Memphis Grizzlies after his LSU career ended in 2015, is back in the summer league for the Utah Jazz. Martin played last season for the Sydney King’s of the Australian National Basketball League.
Emmitt Williams is listed on the Oklahoma City Thunder roster in the summer league. Williams played last season for the LA Clippers G-League team.
Antonio Blakeney, who has been both in the NBA and the G-League, is with Portland.
LSU’s three stars from this past season’s NCAA second-round team will also be playing in the Summer League. Cameron Thomas, the 27th pick of the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft with Brooklyn, signed his first NBA contract earlier this week. Trendon Watford signed a two-way deal and will play with Portland and Javonte Smart, who got an early start in the California Classic two days of games, is playing with the Miami Heat.
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
Teams with LSU players
Atlanta Hawks – Skylar Mays
Brooklyn Nets – Cameron Thomas
Miami Heat – Javonte Smart
Oklahoma City Thunder – Emmitt Williams
Portland Trail Blazers – Antonio Blakeney, Trendon Watford
Utah Jazz – Jarell Martin
Game schedule for these teams (Central Daylight Time)
Sunday, Aug. 8
Boston vs. ATLANTA – 3 p.m., NBATV
PORTLAND vs. Charlotte – 5 p.m., NBATV
OKLAHOMA CITY vs. Detroit – 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
MIAMI vs. Denver – 9 p.m. NBA TV
Monday, Aug. 9
BROOKLYN vs. Memphis – 4 p.m. ESPN2
Phoenix vs. UTAH – 8 p.m. NBATV
Tuesday, Aug. 10
ATLANTA vs. Indiana – 4 p.m. NBATV
LA Clippers vs. PORTLAND – 9 p.m. ESPNU
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Milwaukee vs. BROOKLYN – 3 p.m., ESPN2
MIAMI vs. Memphis, 4 p.m. NBA TV
OKLAHOMA CITY vs. New Orleans, 6 p.m., NBATV
UTAH vs. Dallas – 8 p.m., NBATV
Thursday, Aug. 12
Washington vs. BROOKLYN – 4 p.m., ESPNU
Indiana vs. PORTLAND – 5 p.m., NBATV
Philadelphia vs. ATLANTA – 8 p.m. ESPN2
Friday, Aug. 13
MIAMI vs. UTAH – 4 p.m., ESPNU
Golden State vs. Oklahoma City – 6 p.m., ESPN2
Saturday, Aug. 14
ATLANTA vs. MIAMI – 3 p.m., ESPN2
Indiana vs. OKLAHOMA CITY – 5 p.m., ESPN2
PORTLAND vs. Phoenix – 8 p.m., NBATV
Sunday, Aug. 15
UTAH vs. LA Clippers – 4 p.m., ESPN2
BROOKLYN vs. San Antonio – 5 p.m., NBATV
Playoff Games – Aug. 16, 17 TBA
(Press Release provided by LSU Athletics)