SEC releases 2020 football schedule for LSU

BATON ROUGE- Two former LSU standouts and football legends – center Kevin Mawae and halfback Johnny Robinson – were officially enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday in Canton, Ohio.

Mawae and Robinson were among a group of eight NFL all-time greats named to the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class. Mawae and Robinson added their named to an elite list of former LSU football players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joining Steve Van Buren (1965), Y.A. Tittle (1971) and Jimmy Taylor (1976) in the Hall. Robinson, who was born in 1938 in Delhi, Louisiana, helped LSU to its first national title in football in 1958 playing alongside Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon. Robinson starred on both sides of the ball for the Tigers from 1957-59, earning first team All-SEC honors as a halfback in 1958 and second team all-conference distinction as a senior in 1959. Robinson was also a member of the tennis team at LSU, winning the SEC tennis titles in singles in 1958 and in doubles with his brother Tommy in 1958. He capped his career at LSU with 893 rushing yards, 453 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. LSU posted a combined record of 25-7 in his three years with the Tigers, which included an 11-0 record in 1958 followed by a 9-2 mark in 1959. Robinson played in two Sugar Bowls, helping the Tigers to a 7-0 win over Clemson in the 1959 Sugar Bowl to cap the undefeated season. Robinson was selected in the first round of the 1960 AFL Draft by the Dallas Texans (now the Kansas City Chiefs) and he was picked No. 3 overall in the NFL Draft that same year by the Detroit Lions. Robinson was a star in the AFL, playing all 10 seasons in which the league existed before the merger with the NFL following the 1969 season. A running back for his first two seasons with the Texans in the AFL, Robinson moved to defense during his third year and became one of the best safeties in the league. He led the AFL in interceptions with 10 in 1966, was named All-AFL five straight seasons (1965-69), voted to the AFL All-Star game six times and was named to the AFL’s All-Time team. He led his team to four division titles in the AFL and played in three AFL championship game victories. Robinson started at safety for the Chiefs in two Super Bowls, including the inaugural World Championship Game that featured Kansas City and Green Bay on January 15, 1967 in Los Angeles. Robinson had nine tackles Super Bowl I as the Packers beat the Chiefs, 35-10. Three years later, Robinson recovered a fumble and had an interception in leading the underdog Chiefs to a 23-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV in the Louisiana Superdome. For his pro career, Robinson intercepted 57 passes, returning one for a touchdown. He accounted for 18 additional touchdowns as a pro, rushing for six, being on the receiving end of nine and returning one punt for a score. He also scored on a 46-yard fumble return against the Baltimore Colts on Monday Night Football in 1970. He led the NFL in interceptions with 10 in 1970.