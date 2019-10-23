SEC Nation to broadcast from LSU Campus on Saturday morning

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 21: (L-R) Marty Smith, Tim Tebow and Marcus Spears on SEC Nation set before the Auburn Tigers play the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on September 21, 2019 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

SEC Nation, the SEC Network’s traveling pregame show, will broadcast live from the Nicholson Gateway across the street from Tiger Stadium on Saturday morning.

SEC Nation will air from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. as the show will preview that afternoon’s matchup between second-ranked and undefeated LSU and ninth-ranked Auburn as well as other games around the Southeastern Conference.

Prior to SEC Nation taking the air on Saturday, Marty and McGee will have a one-hour show from the SEC Nation set from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Fans are invited to attend and be part of the show. SEC Nation will provide free t-shirts to the first 200 students/fans in attendance on Saturday as well as have opportunities for free food, gear and prizes from sponsors of the show.

In addition, the fan with the best game day sign on Saturday during the SEC Nation broadcast will win two tickets to the 2019 SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.

SEC Nation is hosted by Laura Rutledge and features former LSU All-America Marcus Spears along with Heisman Trophy quarterback Tim Tebow and Paul Finebaum.

SEC Nation is making its fourth trip to Baton Rouge since the show began in 2014 and it’s their first visit to the LSU campus since the 2016 season.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics Department)