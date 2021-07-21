SEC Media Days : Coach O wants it his way

HOOVER, AL – There are a lot of questions for LSU football in 2021. How will these new coordinators fit into the program? Who will be QB-1? How will LSU finish in the SEC? Will they be in contention for a College Football Playoff spot? Will Coach Ed Orgeron stay on the hot seat? We won’t know these answers until the seasons get underway, but one thing we do know is Coach Orgeron is willing to make changes.

“If it’s not done the way I want, I’m going to fix it,” said Coach O. “If I see something broke, I’m fixing it.”

