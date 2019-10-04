SEC Football matchups this weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Auburn’s Gus Malzahn and Florida’s Dan Mullen first met nearly 15 years ago. Malzahn was the head coach at Springdale High in Arkansas. Mullen was Florida’s offensive coordinator. Both were wearing visors as an ode to Steve Spurrier. So it’s somewhat fitting that Malzahn and Mullen will match wits Saturday at the field named after the Head Ball Coach. Malzahn says “that will be pretty cool.”



MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Being ranked No. 1 and trying not to get complacent is hardly a new situation for Alabama. The Crimson Tide rose to the top of the college football rankings ahead of the team’s first open date after a five-game stretch of easy wins over unranked opponents. Alabama does have room to grow, especially on a young defense.



COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Will Muschamp hopes his team has taken the first steps to turning around its slow start to the season. The Gamecocks ended a six-game losing streak to Power Five opponents with a win over Kentucky Saturday. The team is off this week before facing No. 3 Georgia on Oct. 12. But Muschamp is looking to keep the momentum going from the Gamecocks’ last game. He says the team played well in all facets against Kentucky and will need to make more improvements to compete at Georgia.



UNDATED (AP) — No. 3 Georgia seeks to remain unbeaten and earn its 15th straight victory over a Southeastern Conference Eastern Division opponent when it visits Tennessee on Saturday. Tennessee is trying to end a five-game losing streak against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents. The all-time series between these division rivals is tied 23-23-2.



UNDATED (AP) — No. 7 Auburn and 10th-ranked Florida are two of the five unbeaten teams remaining in the Southeastern Conference. One of them will leave the Swamp that way Saturday. Considering both still have to play No. 5 LSU and third-ranked Georgia, the loser could have a tough time making the league title game and the College Football Playoff.



UNDATED (AP) — No. 5 LSU hosts Mountain West Conference contender Utah State this weekend in a matchup of up-tempo offenses that have been piling up yards and points. Utah State has been averaging 533 yards 38.5 points per game. The Tigers lead the nation in scoring with 57.8 points per game and have yet to score fewer than 45 points in any of their first four games.

(Provided by the Associated Press)