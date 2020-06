SEC commissioner Greg Sankey looks at economic impact of COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, LA - Junior college transfer Zack Mathis only got a taste of what it's like to play for such a storied program. 17 games was all he was afforded before LSU's baseball season was cut short.

"I mean I wanted to win everything. I wanted to go play at all these new places that I've never been, against all of these good players and stuff, and experience like fans being crazy around you and like all these crazy people, like if we went to Omaha. Just like experiencing all of that stuff like everything together, bad stuff, good stuff, it didn't matter I just wanted to see all of it," says Mathis.