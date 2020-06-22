SEC commissioner Greg Sankey looks at economic impact of COVID-19

WNTZ - cenlanow.com
by: Brian Holland
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 12: Greg Sankey the Commissioner of the SEC addresses the media following the announcement of the cancellation of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The tournament has been cancelled due to the growing concern about the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey discusses with Rich Eisen the economic impact COVID-19 has already had on college sports and how big of a factor it could play with college football, specifically.
(Video via NBC Sports)