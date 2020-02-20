SEC announces schedule for 2020 Football Media Days

The Southeastern Conference today announced its annual football media days will take place July 13-16, returning to the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center, which also hosted the event in 2018.
A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July.
The SEC Network and ESPN will once again be on site to bring the four-day event to a national audience.
Names below are listed alphabetically by school and not an indicator of actual order of appearance. Daily rotations and times will be determined and released at a later date.
2020 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE
MONDAY, July 13
Florida – Dan Mullen
LSU – Ed Orgeron
Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
TUESDAY, July 14
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
Vanderbilt – Derek Mason
WEDNESDAY, July 15
Alabama – Nick Saban
Arkansas – Sam Pittman
Mississippi State – Mike Leach
Tennessee – Jeremy Pruitt
THURSDAY, July 16
Auburn – Gus Malzahn
South Carolina – Will Muschamp
Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher
Only seven times since 1992 has the SEC Media Days predicted champion proceeded to win the SEC Championship, which includes three of the last six seasons. Only twice in history, the last of which was 2018, have both the SEC Championship Game participants and eventual champion been predicted correctly. Out of 260 possible voters in 2019, LSU received three votes to win the SEC Championship.
