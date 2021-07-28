SEC Announces Home-Away Men’s Basketball Opponents

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 22: Head coach Will Wade of the LSU Tigers signals to his team against the Michigan Wolverines in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE — The Southeastern Conference Wednesday announced each school’s conference opponents for the 2021-22 men’s basketball season.

Six SEC teams received NCAA Tournament invitations in 2021 and the league advanced a team to the Elite Eight for the ninth time in the last 11 NCAA Tournaments. The SEC’s 21 NCAA Tournament selections over the last three tournaments are the second-most in the nation.

LSU will face Alabama, Arkansas, Texas A&M as usual both home and away and will add home and away meetings with Kentucky and Tennessee.

The other four home games in SEC play for LSU will be: Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Missouri.

LSU will meet Auburn, Florida, South Carolina and Vanderbilt on the road only.

LSU won 19 games during the 2021 season, advanced to the finals of the SEC Tournament for the first time since 1993 and made it through to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.

(Press Release provided by LSU Athletics)