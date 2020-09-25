SEC announces conference start date for 2020-2021 Basketball season

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- LSU Basketball now knows when their quest for a second conference regular season championship in three years will begin. Friday, the Southeastern Conference announced that league play will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 29 and Wednesday, Dec. 30.

The league calendar will have 20 play dates to accommodate an 18-game schedule with two open dates. LSU and nine other SEC schools will fill one of those open dates with a non-conference game as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in late January.

The SEC also announced that the women’s basketball conference schedule will begin on New Year’s Eve and will have 18 play dates to fit in a 16-game league schedule.

This announcement comes weeks after the NCAA approved a start date of Nov. 25 for both the men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

Teams can start practicing on Oct. 14, and can hold 30 practices over the following 42 days before the start of the season.

LSU has yet to announce it’s non-conference schedule, but that is expected to be revealed over the next few weeks.

The SEC has not announced when the 2020-2021 conference schedule will be released.

LATEST POSTS: