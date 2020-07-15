School of Baseball: The transformation of the bat

Micah Gibbs, a former LSU hitting coach & current Director of Player Performance at Baton Rouge’s Player Performance Lab, joins Sports Director Brian Holland to break down some of the advances the game of baseball is seeing in its bats.

The most notable changes stem from a new age of technology impacting how players view analytics.

The new ‘math’ is helping athletes choose their equipment more wisely…and soon, that may mean a completely different look to the game.

Click the video for the full story.