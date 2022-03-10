BATON ROUGE, La. – Due to inclement weather in the area, schedule updates has been made to the three-game series between No. 21 LSU and No. 2 Alabama at Tiger Park.

The LSU-Alabama softball game originally scheduled for Friday, March 11th at 6 p.m., will now be played at 1 p.m. CT Saturday. Tickets purchased for Friday’s game will be valid for the 1 p.m. game on Saturday.

Saturday’s 8 p.m. game is being moved up to 45 minutes after the conclusion of the 1 p.m. game. The stadium will be cleared between the games and a ticket for Saturday’s game will be required for the game two. Tickets purchased for Saturday’s 8 p.m. game will be valid for the second game on Saturday.

Logistics for the updated schedule such as television appearances are still being discussed.

(Release via LSU Athletics)