Save the date: Bama at LSU November 14th

It is often the game of the year in the Southeastern Conference, and it will be played in Baton Rouge November 14th.

That’s when Alabama plays LSU.

The SEC released its 10 game, conference only schedule for each team, Monday.

LSU will kickoff the 2020 campaign September 26th in Tiger Stadium against Mississippi State.

October 3rd LSU plays at Vandy. October 10th LSU will be home against Missouri. October 17th LSU renews its heated rivalry with the Gators at the University of Florida. October 24th the Tigers will be home against South Carolina. LSU plays at Auburn October 31st.

November 7th, both LSU and Alabama have an open date.

November 21st, LSU is at Arkansas. November 28th the Tigers play at Texas A&M. December 5th LSU hosts Ole Miss.

LSU has yet to announce how many fans, if any, will be allowed in Tiger Stadium this fall.