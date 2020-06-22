Sankey: I think there will be a football season

Geaux Nation

by: Brian Holland

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, LA – SEPTEMBER 08: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the LSU Tigers scores a touchdown during the first half against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Tiger Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey tells Rich Eisen that he does think there will be a college football season, but admits that they are learning more about testing and the COVID-19 every day.

(Video via NBC Sports)