NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Marcus Maye of the New Orleans Saints has been suspended without pay for the next three games for violating the NFL Policy on Substances of Abuse.
Maye is eligible to return to the Saints’ active roster on Monday, Oct. 9, following the team’s Week 5 game at New England.
Latest Posts
- Saints’ injury report: Foster Moreau and Jamaal Williams did not practice Wednesday
- Biden admin cancels $37 million in student loans for some University of Phoenix students
- Senate advances joint chiefs chair nomination over Tuberville hold
- Suspect in slaying of Illinois family believed dead in Oklahoma shooting: police
- Did Jason Kelce confirm Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce dating rumors?