NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — At the Touchdown Club Super Boil, Saints rookies who know nothing about crawfish – eat them. And some even try to peel them.

Rookie wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon of Edna Karr and Nicholls State, put the night in perspective for the locals.

“This is normal this is every day for me,” Dixon told WGNO Sports during the event held at ‘The Moore’ venue in New Orleans on Wednesday night. “I am just real excted to see these guys peel crawfish. To see their facial expressions, it is funny.”

From the look of things, crawfish must not be on the training table at @OhioStateFB!



Watch @Saints rookie WR @chrisolave_ try his first mudbug at the #Saints Rookie Super Boil at 'The Moore Venue' in New Orleans Wednesday.



See all the rookies dig in tonight on @WGNOtv at 10 pic.twitter.com/kZsKEELC2m — Ed Daniels (@WGNOsports) May 26, 2022

The annual event is held to welcome new drafted and un-drafted rookies to the city of New Orleans, as well as give fans a chance to meet, greet and eat with more than a dozen college standouts and NFL hopefuls.

Dixon was not the only rookie wide receiver on hand as first-round draft choice Chris Olave (Ohio State) was also seen – hesitantly at first – digging in to the mounds of mudbugs scattered across the tables.

Fellow first-rounder Trevor Penning was doing his best to fill his 6-foot-7, 320-pound frame as Saints started its 2022 offseason program at its practice facility on Airline Drive this week.

The team will conduct three OTAs (Organized Team Activities over the next three weeks.