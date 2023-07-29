METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen talked to media following the Saints’ third day of training camp at the team’s Ochsner Performance Center in Metairie, La., on Friday.
During drills, former St. Aug and LSU star offensive guard was carted off the field after suffering a torn quad, and will be out for the season.
Other Saints made available after practice included Juwan Johnson (TE), Rashid Shaheed (WR), Jamaal Williams (RB), Payton Turner (DE), Paulson Adebo (DB) and Khalen Saunders (DT).
It was the first of seven practices open to the public.
The next one will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday.
