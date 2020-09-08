Robertson, Family awaiting the Call Up from MLB

BATON ROUGE – Covid-19 changed the landscape of the sports world and who knows when they’ll return to “normal”. Despite this unprecedented time, Kramer Robertson went from sitting at home during a pandemic to driving to Springfield, Missouri to join the St. Louis Cardinals taxi squad in August.

The former LSU shortstop got to work learning from experienced players and doing whatever he could to improve his game knowing he’s one call away from the MLB.

Kramer’s mother, Naismith Hall of Famer and Baylor women’s basketball Coach, Kim Mulkey is his biggest fan but knows how hard it is to reach the “Show.”

“This is what you dreamed of your whole life and you’re just getting closer and closer to that major league field,” said Mulkey. “He’s basically, as I tell him you’re on standby if someone should get injured or Covid breaks out again you’re ready to go. That’s how it is, you have to have an opportunity.”

