Reports: LSU DC Dave Aranda to be hired by Baylor

Reports surfacing on Thursday afternoon have LSU defensive coordinator taking the head coaching vacancy at Baylor University.

Aranda led the LSU Tigers to a National Title on Monday night as well as some of the top defensive rankings in the country during his four-year stay with the Tigers

Sources: #Baylor is expected to hire #LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda as its next head coach. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 16, 2020

BREAKING: #LSU DC Dave Aranda is expected to be the next head coach at #Baylor, per sources. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 16, 2020

More on Aranda, via the LSU Sports Dept website:

In three years as defensive coordinator with the Tigers, Aranda has seen nine of his players selected in the NFL Draft, two each in the first and second rounds. In addition to the draft picks, six more of Aranda’s LSU defenders have made NFL rosters as free agents.

During his stay at LSU, the Tigers have increased their win total each season and produced a 27-11 overall mark. Five players have earned first team All-America and 10 have achieved first team All-SEC status under Aranda.

In 2018, linebacker Devin White, a player Aranda groomed for three years, became LSU’s first Butkus Award winner as well as being the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. White capped his LSU career by earning consensus All-America honors on his way to becoming the highest drafted linebacker in school history.

LSU’s defense produced two other first team All-Americans in 2018 – safety Grant Delpit was a unanimous selection, while cornerback Greedy Williams earned first team honors. Williams was picked in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

As a unit in 2018, LSU led the SEC in interceptions with 17 and ranked No. 2 in the league in pass efficiency defense and takeaways with 25.

Individually, White led the SEC in total tackles with 123, while Delpit was first in the league in interceptions (5) and second in passes defended (14).

In his second season with the Tigers in 2017, Aranda’s defense featured 12 players that started their first career game at some point during the year, which included six in the season-opening shutout of BYU. Overall, nine true freshmen along with four redshirt freshmen played significant snaps for the Tigers last year and combined for 38 starts (21 by true freshmen, 17 by redshirt freshmen).

Still, with all of that youth on the field, LSU ranked among the SEC leaders in nearly every major defensive category. LSU finished ranked among the top 5 in the SEC in pass efficiency (No. 2 at 110.9 rating), rush defense (No. 3 at 128.5 yards per game), scoring defense (No. 4 at 18.9 points per game) and total defense (No. 4 at 316.2 yards per game). LSU allowed only 11 passing TDs all year, which ranked No. 2 in the league and tied for fifth nationally.

