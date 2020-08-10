REPORT: Power Five conferences to decide on 2020 football season

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 07: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers shakes hands with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 37-10 to win the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. – According to Sports Illustrated, Power Five leaders will meet this week to decide the fate of a 2020 fall football season. SI’s article says college football is expected to postpone football until spring 2021. The MAC was the first FBS conference to postpone their fall sports season.

"In the next 72 hours, college football is going to come to a complete stop."



Leaders around the industry are meeting over the next three days with expectation of a postponement or cancellation to the 2020 fall college football season.



ESPN also reported Power Five commissioners met Sunday, with increasing worry fall sports cannot be held during the pandemic. The article states Big Ten presidents have not voted to delay the season, but the conference isn’t allowing full-contact, padded practices. The conference was aiming for a collective decision and announcement with all Power Five conferences this week.

CBS Sports reported the Big Ten is ready to “pull the plug” on a fall sports season. More than 30 Power Five players have opted out of playing this year. Players have posted #WeWantToPlay on Twitter, including Trevor Noah.

LSU is still currently scheduled to begin its season September 26th against Ole Miss.