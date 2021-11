THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — This weekend, Naomi Davis received a call that changed her life forever.

"You're not supposed to tell a friend that she's about to live the rest of her life with the person she never imagined living life without," Davis told WGNO's Anna McAllister.

Early Saturday morning three of Davis' closest friends, 19-year-old Lily Dufrene, 18-year-old Hali Coss and 18-year-old Michaila Bowling were driving on LA 20 in Chackbay.

Police say as the three were heading home, 39-year-old Joey Clement crossed the center line, hitting the girls head-on.