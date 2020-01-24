REPORT: Coach O gets a new contract

LSU head Coach Ed Orgeron is getting a raise!
According to Bruce Feldman, Orgeron is getting an extension and the details can be found below in Feldman’s Tweet.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
SOURCE: Ed Orgeron and #LSU have agreed to a 6-year contract extension valued at more than $42 million in total… Orgeron is 40-9 since taking over at LSU and is 11-1 in his last 12 games against Top 10 opponents.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 24, 2020
LSU is taking a 15 game winning streak into next season.
LSU has come a long way since Orgeron first took the full-time job in 2017.