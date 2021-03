BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – MARCH 20: LSU Tigers fans in the stands during the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Assembly Hall on March 20, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Take a look at the moments that helped LSU to its first win of the NCAA Tournament this weekend vs St Bonaventure

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – MARCH 20: Jaren Holmes #5 of the St. Bonaventure Bonnies is defended by Aundre Hyatt #15 of the LSU Tigers in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Assembly Hall on March 20, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – MARCH 20: Jaren Holmes #5 of the St. Bonaventure Bonnies drives to the basket defended by Darius Days #4 of the LSU Tigers in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Assembly Hall on March 20, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – MARCH 20: Darius Days #4 of the LSU Tigers reacts to his three point basket against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Assembly Hall on March 20, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – MARCH 20: Trendon Watford #2 of the LSU Tigers handles the ball defended by Jalen Adaway #33 of the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Assembly Hall on March 20, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – MARCH 20: Ja’Vonte Smart #1 of the LSU Tigers looks to shoot defended by Jaren Holmes #5 of the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Assembly Hall on March 20, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – MARCH 20: Trendon Watford #2 of the LSU Tigers dunks against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Assembly Hall on March 20, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – MARCH 20: Shareef O’Neal #32 of the LSU Tigers is pictured ahead of the game against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Assembly Hall on March 20, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – MARCH 20: Cameron Thomas #24 of the LSU Tigers moves the ball defended by Alejandro Vasquez #10 of the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Assembly Hall on March 20, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – MARCH 20: Trendon Watford #2 of the LSU Tigers handles the ball defended by Dominick Welch #1 of the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Assembly Hall on March 20, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – MARCH 20: Ja’Vonte Smart #1 of the LSU Tigers shoots over Dominick Welch #1 of the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Assembly Hall on March 20, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – MARCH 20: Jaren Holmes #5 of the St. Bonaventure Bonnies is fouled by Darius Days #4 of the LSU Tigers in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Assembly Hall on March 20, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – MARCH 20: Trendon Watford #2, Josh LeBlanc Sr. #11, and Darius Days #4 of the LSU Tigers react to a foul against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Assembly Hall on March 20, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – MARCH 20: LSU Tigers fans in the stands during the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Assembly Hall on March 20, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Tigers will take on 1-seed Michigan Monday at 6:10pm CT.