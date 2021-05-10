Recruiting: 5-star Center Efton Reid commits to LSU

FILE – LSU head coach Will Wade call to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Austin, Texas, in this Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, file photo. Wade was able to add more size and on-the-ball scrappiness to his roster this season and expects it to show up in a big way when the Tigers are defending. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

NEW OLREANS — LSU Basketball head coach Will Wade got his big man, when five-star center Efton Reid announced on social media he has committed to the Tigers.

The highly sought after 6-foot-11 Reid picked LSU over a plethora of major programs, including North Carolina, Ohio State, Pittsburgh and Florida State.

Before all else I wanna thank God for everything that he has done for me and all that he is going to do for me.I want to thank my Circle for giving me the support and guidance during this journey. All I got to say is I’m Ready to get to Work ‼️‼️‼️#bootup 🐯 pic.twitter.com/M5yzs0eTxf — Efton (@efton15) May 9, 2021

“Before all else I wanna thank God for everything that he has done for me and all that he is going to do for me. I want to thank my Circle for giving me the support and guidance during this journey. All I got to say is I’m Ready to get to Work! #bootup [tiger emoji]” tweeted Reid upon making his announcement on Twitter.

Reid is currently ranked 24th on 247Sports.com among high school basketball players in the Class of 2021. He will be joining his IMG Academy (Florida) teammate – and top 100 player – Brandon Murray, who committed to LSU in November.