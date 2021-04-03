RECAP: Local NFL prospects impress at Pro Day workouts across Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — After 1,700 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns in LSU’s 2019 National Championship run, Ja’Marr Chase opted out of the team’s 2020 season.

At LSU’s Pro Day Wednesday, Chase showed that his time away from the program was not wasted.

The Archbishop Rummel product ran a 4.38 40-yard dash and registered a 41-inch vertical leap.

The debate is over. Have a day @Real10jayy__ pic.twitter.com/BuZFHnori9 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) March 31, 2021

“I was working on a lot of my speed work. I stopped lifting so I can keep my twitch in my body and my legs so that was the cause of me losing a little weight, made me look a little slimmer. On the other note, I feel good. I was confident in my drills today. I just wanted to go out there and put on a show for them,” says Ja’Marr Chase.

At 6’2, 217 pounds, former Edna Karr Cougar Racey McMath also turned heads with his 40 yard dash Wednesday.

He ran a 4.34, the second fastest of all participants at LSU’s Pro Day.

He Proved Himself Today pic.twitter.com/7thjXvLdWU — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) March 31, 2021

McMath’s LSU career is opposite Chase’s.

He started on the special team’s unit and worked his way into a starting role this fall after Chase’s departure.

A similar path scouts say he could take in the NFL.

“They’ve been breaking my film down to the T, coaching me up, wanting me to come in and be a dominant special teams’ guy. they’ve been big on that from the jump and all of the receiver stuff is going to follow,” says Racey McMath.

32 NFL scouts flocked to Metairie Tuesday to see two dominant pass rushers in action.

Tulane Defensive End Cam Sample’s stock jumped after a stellar Senior Bowl week, capped off with Defensive MVP honors in the game.

“I know big questions coming in were if my game translated to the bigger level. I know in the American they wanted to see me stack up against some of those SEC guys, ACC, things like that. So, I think for me being able to go out there and show I can compete and do well against those guys boosted my stock,” says Sample.

Versatility best defines Tulane’s all-time sack leader Patrick Johnson.

His 4.5 speed and tremendous strength led to 24.5 sacks for the Green Wave.

Physical tools he believes will keep him in opposing backfields at the next level.

“Using my size, using my leverage is very key going against guys that are bigger than me. So, using my speed to get around the corner, but also being able to use a lot of power. With my frame, a lot of guys really don’t think I’m going to be that strong until I hit them the long arm or something like that to get them off balance. So, for me it’s just using a lot of different tools,” says Patrick Johnson.

From Leonard Fournette’s backup at St. Augustine to Archbishop Shaw’s all-time leading rusher, Trey Ragas has spent the last 4 years at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.

4,000 total yards and 43 touchdowns later, Ragas came one step closer to his NFL dream Monday with his pro day workout.

“I’ve been having this in the back of my head since I started playing football, back when I was 6 years old. It’s always been in my head to make it to the NFL. Just seeing every year go by and coming closer to that dream of mine it’s really an amazing experience,” says Trey Ragas.

One that all hope to share come the 2021 NFL draft later this month.