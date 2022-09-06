Her grandson is on the field, for the first time at LSU

MARRERO, La. (WGNO)— She wants to show you the bedroom that’s ready.

It’s ready any time her LSU grandson comes home from college to visit the Louisiana grandmother everybody calls Maw Maw.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is with Patricia Brooks Brown.

She’s Maw Maw.

Her grandson is Greg Brooks, Jr.

He’s on the football field for the first time this year playing for LSU.

On the field, he’s a defensive back.

He’s number three.

To Maw Maw, he’s number one.

She never missed a moment.

Never missed a game.

From football as a kid to basketball, then baseball, then back to football for high school and college.

He spent three years at the University of Arkansas before transferring to his dream team, the LSU Tigers.

Still watching every moment is Maw Maw.

In her purple t-shirt.

With her LSU heart of gold.